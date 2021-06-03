.
Syria’s Assad vaccinated as country receives first shipment of COVID-19 Russian shots

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Damascus, Syria, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syria, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Moscow

President Bashar al-Assad was among those to be vaccinated after Syria received a first shipment of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Syrian ambassador to Russia.

Ambassador Riad Haddad did not say how big the shipment was but said the vaccine was now being administered to the public after doctors and the country’s senior leaders were among those to get the first shots.

