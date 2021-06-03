Syria’s Assad vaccinated as country receives first shipment of COVID-19 Russian shots

President Bashar al-Assad was among those to be vaccinated after Syria received a first shipment of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Syrian ambassador to Russia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Ambassador Riad Haddad did not say how big the shipment was but said the vaccine was now being administered to the public after doctors and the country’s senior leaders were among those to get the first shots.

Read more:

Protesters slam choice of Syria for board of UN health body

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Syria’s Assad on election victory

Lebanon’s Hezbollah congratulates Syria’s President al-Assad on election victory