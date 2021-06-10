Bahrain says Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates 94.3 pct efficacy, ‘high safety profile’
Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates 94.3 pct efficacy and a “high safety profile” in Bahrain, the Ministry of Health announces.
Develping
