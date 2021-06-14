India’s COVID-19 tally passes 29.5 million

India on Monday reported 70,421 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305, the data showed. India added 3,921 deaths overnight.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

India startup launches country’s first COVID-19 home test kit

India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

India records world’s highest daily COVID-19 deaths after state revises numbers