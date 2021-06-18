.
.
.
.
Abu Dhabi suspends Alhosn app for COVID-19 vaccine pass due to technical issues

A general view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Abu Dhabi will temporarily suspend the use of the green pass on the Alhosn application, which permits vaccinated individuals entry into public places, after several reports of technical issues, the emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Friday.

The committee said the app had stopped working due to a surge of new users, adding that its technical team was working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has reviewed the causes of technical issues faced by some Alhosn app users, resulting from a surge in new subscriptions, and has overseen efforts by the app’s team to restore the service to all users as quickly as possible,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Twitter.

The suspension of the green pass will continue until all app services resume, according to the committee.

For individuals who want to enter Abu Dhabi, only a text message that shows they have a negative PCR test result is enough for those facing technical issues on the app to be granted entry.

On June 15, the United Arab Emirates’ capital city announced that individuals who want to visit public places will have to prove they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative through the country’s Alhosn COVID-19 app.

The app displays a user’s vaccination and testing history, granting them a “green pass” to places such as shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, gyms, hotels and their facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centers, cinemas, and museums.

