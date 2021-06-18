Abu Dhabi suspends Alhosn app for COVID-19 vaccine pass due to technical issues

Abu Dhabi will temporarily suspend the use of the green pass on the Alhosn application, which permits vaccinated individuals entry into public places, after several reports of technical issues, the emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

The committee said the app had stopped working due to a surge of new users, adding that its technical team was working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has reviewed the causes of technical issues faced by some Alhosn app users, resulting from a surge in new subscriptions, and has overseen efforts by the app’s team to restore the service to all users as quickly as possible,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Twitter.

For the public’s convenience, the committee announced that it has temporarily suspended the use of green pass on Alhosn app to enter all announced areas, effective from today, June 18, until continuity of the app service for all users can be ensured. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 18, 2021

The suspension of the green pass will continue until all app services resume, according to the committee.

For individuals who want to enter Abu Dhabi, only a text message that shows they have a negative PCR test result is enough for those facing technical issues on the app to be granted entry.

As for the use of Alhosn app to enter the emirate, the committee approved the use of text messages to show test results per current procedures, for those facing technical issues with Alhosn when entering the emirate. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 18, 2021

On June 15, the United Arab Emirates’ capital city announced that individuals who want to visit public places will have to prove they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative through the country’s Alhosn COVID-19 app.

The app displays a user’s vaccination and testing history, granting them a “green pass” to places such as shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, gyms, hotels and their facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centers, cinemas, and museums.

Read more:

UAE’s Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of COVID-19 medication Sotrovimab

Abu Dhabi approves pilot of advanced scanners to identify potential COVID-19 cases

Children of Abu Dhabi ruling family part of UAE vaccine trial for adolescents