Dubai begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women

Aubrie Cusumano, who is 39 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while holding her son, Luca's hand at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, February 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai has announced plans to start vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19, state news agency WAM reported late Tuesday.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) stated that pregnant women will be able to take the vaccine after the first 13 weeks of pregnancy and can pre-register and book an appointment on the DHA app or via DHA’s WhatsApp service.

The DHA is continuing to expand its coverage of all categories to ensure the utmost protection and immunity against the virus, CEO of Dubai-based Latifa Hospital for Women and Children Dr. Muna Tahlak, told WAM.

She added that vaccinating pregnant women will play an instrumental role in shielding them (and others) from the risk of infection, hence raising the level of protection in the community against COVID-19.

According to WAM, the DHA has reserved the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate pregnant women who are based in the emirate. Prior to taking the COVID-19 shot, pregnant women- namely those with underlying conditions - will have to first consult a specialist doctor to monitor their pregnancy, said Dr. Tahlak.

