UAE records 1,565 COVID-19 cases, four virus-related deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,565 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The latest figures bring the UAE’s total death toll from the virus to 1,896, while 659,449 cases have been recorded overall in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 1,508 people also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 637,267, according to MoHAP.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, announced on Thursday that it would re-introduce a partial lockdown between the hours of midnight and 5am in order to sanitize public areas.

The emirate also revised border crossing rules with regards to how often visitors must be tested for COVID-19 while staying in Abu Dhabi.

The capital has enforced stricter lockdown rules than neighboring Dubai throughout the pandemic.

Some public spaces in Abu Dhabi, for example, are only accessible by people who have been inoculated against COVID-19.

