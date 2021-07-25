Most vaccinated people do not spread COVID-19: Israel Health Ministry

The majority, 80 percent, of people vaccinated against COVID-19 who still became infected with the virus did not pass it on to others in public, the Times of Israel reports the country’s Health Ministry as saying.

Most immunized COVID-19 carriers did not spread the virus to anyone else at concerts, restaurants, gyms or event halls.

Vaccinations did not stop all infections, however, as 10 percent of vaccinated people still spread the virus to one other person, and three percent infected two or three others.

The report did not specify how many people were infected by unvaccinated individuals.

Israel’s data corroborated the US Centres for Disease Control’s (CDC) assertion that people fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) are less likely to spread COVID-19 to others.

The country has relied mainly on the Pfizer vaccine up until now, but plans are in place to rollout Moderna shots in August, according to Israeli daily Haaretz.

While the country has had success in combatting the virus with its vaccine program, health minister Nitzan Horowitz expects overall case numbers and the number of serious cases to increase in coming weeks.

Health Ministry figures on infection rates were released just as the Israeli government approved reinstating the ‘Green Pass’ on Thursday requiring people to be vaccinated in order to attend some public events.

Those who have recovered from the virus or are able to present a valid negative test result are also allowed entry.

Restrictions will apply to indoor and outdoor events with more than 100 participants starting on July 29.

Government figures show that more than 5.7 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday that unvaccinated people would have to pay for their own COVID-19 tests.

“There is no reason that taxpayers and those who fulfill their civic duty to get vaccinated will fund tests for those who refuse to get vaccinated,” he said.

He warned that if unvaccinated Israelis continue to refuse their inoculations, the country could impose its fourth COVID-19 lockdown.

