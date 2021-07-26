WHO chief opens new office in Bahrain, lauds efforts against COVID-19

.
World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during his visit to Bahrain. (BNA)
World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Bahrain on Sunday to officially open a new WHO office in the capital Manama and lauded the island kingdom’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am delighted and honored to be in the Kingdom of Bahrain to open the WHO’s 152nd country office. I would like to thank His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as well as the government and people of Bahrain, for their hospitality,” Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“Bahrain has always been one of the pioneering countries in the COVID-19 global collaborative response. Bahrain implemented a comprehensive package of public health measures to control transmission in the country from the very start, before the first case was detected in-country. Bahrain's approach has been holistic, evaluating the social and economic impact of all health measures. Efforts have also been made to ensure full continuity of treatment for other health conditions. Bahrain has managed to vaccinate more than one million people with 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, ensuring that almost 70% of the population is now provided with an additional layer of protection against the virus. The vaccines were provided free of charge, regardless of citizenship status. Bahrain's approach has been fully in line with the WHO’s mandate for universal health coverage and the regional vision of 'Health for All by All',” Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

A press conference is scheduled to take place on Monday, following the office opening, giving Dr. Ghebreyesus the chance to remark on his observations of Bahrain’s vaccination success and the Kingdom’s efforts to diminish the impact of the virus, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

