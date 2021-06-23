Bahrain extends support program for businesses hit by COVID-19 pandemic

Bahrain will extend by three months a government support program for businesses hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state-run Bahrain News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Cinemas and entertainment venues, gyms, coffee shops, hair salons and kindergarten are among businesses benefiting from this program, it said.

Last week, Bahrain approved the emergency use for regn-cov2 medicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s and Roche’s newly authorized COVID-19 antibody combination, as part of its coronavirus treatment protocol to treat existing cases with mild and moderate symptoms

