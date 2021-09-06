Etisalat users can now access UAE’s Alhosn COVID app without using data package

Postpaid and prepaid mobile users in the UAE subscribed to Etisalat can now access their Alhosn app in public places without activating or purchasing a data plan, according to a statement from the company.

“Alhosn App is now whitelisted so that any data consumed while using the app will not come off a mobile subscribers’ allowance,” said an Etisalat statement on Monday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are pleased to offer zero rated access to Alhosn app. This is a testament to Etisalat’s commitment to enhance customer experience while supporting the government’s efforts in using the latest mobile technologies to help contain the COVID-19 virus and maintain the health and safety of all citizens, residents and visitors in the country," said Khaled Elkhouly, Etisalat’s Chief Consumer Officer.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has made it a mandatory use of the green pass on the Alhosn app for all tourists and residents in Abu Dhabi to enter most public places, which started on August 20.

“The Alhosn app is being used by authorities to streamline movement of people across the UAE, including crossing the Abu Dhabi border. The status of one’s "green pass", which turns green when one receives a negative PCR test, is displayed on the app. The app provides a complete history of one’s PCR tests as well as their current validity and one’s vaccination status,” read a report on state-run WAM news agency.

Read more:

UAE to give tourist visas to anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 from all countries

COVID-19 travel: Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green list’ countries, rules

Dubai hotels gear up for a bumper season ahead of Expo 2020