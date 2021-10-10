Saudi Arabia’s new COVID-19 vaccination rules come into effect

New rules requiring people in Saudi Arabia to have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine before entering certain public places come into effect today, October 10.

Under the new regulations announced on October 1, anyone wishing to enter government buildings, schools, events, or use public transportation and air travel must have received both doses, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Anyone wishing to perform the Umrah pilgrimage must also have received two vaccine doses starting October 10.

Unvaccinated people have been banned from entering government facilities, using public transport, and attending events in the Kingdom since August 1.

The new rules specify that people must have received at least two vaccine doses before they are allowed to enter these areas.

