.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Jordan health ministry detects its first two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

  • Font
Medical staff members wearing protective gear work at a section for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a hospital in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2021. Picture taken March 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Medical staff members wearing protective gear work at a section for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a hospital in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Jordan health ministry detects its first two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The Jordanian health ministry announced on Thursday evening it had identified its first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The health ministry’s statement, announced by state-run Petra news agency, said the first case is a Jordanian national who recently returned from South Africa and is currently quarantining in a hotel in Jordan's capital, Amman.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

According to Petra, the second case is a Jordanian national who has not recently left the country, raising fears that the Omicron variant may be spreading within the kingdom’s communities. The second individual is also quarantining in a hotel in Amman.

In response to the two cases, the kingdom’s National Centre for Security and Crisis Management announced Friday that all arrivals will be required to take a PCR test 72 hours before arriving in Jordan and another PCR test upon entering the country. The law will come into effect on Sunday and does not apply to children under the age of five.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In late November, Jordan imposed new restrictions on passengers travelling from southern Africa, where the highly mutated strain of the virus was first detected. The measures effectively bar the entry of non-Jordanian nationals arriving from South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, and Botswana. Jordanian citizens arriving from these seven African countries are required to quarantine for 14 days in a state-run hotel at Amman’s airport.

Jordan, a country of 10.2 million people, has reported 11,879 from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Under half of its population — around 4.2 million people — have received one dose of either Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, or Sinopharm vaccine, while just over 3.7 million Jordanians have received a second dose.

Read more: Lebanon detects first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat
Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Bahrain Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Bahrain
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours Saudi Arabia, UAE pavilions at Expo Dubai Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours Saudi Arabia, UAE pavilions at Expo Dubai
Return to 2015 Iran deal should only be first step to longer, stronger deal: Saudi FM Return to 2015 Iran deal should only be first step to longer, stronger deal: Saudi FM
Turkey won’t confront Russia in event of war in ally Ukraine Turkey won’t confront Russia in event of war in ally Ukraine
US and Israel ramp up pressure on Iran as diplomacy stalls US and Israel ramp up pressure on Iran as diplomacy stalls
US official to discuss tightening Iran sanctions compliance on UAE trip US official to discuss tightening Iran sanctions compliance on UAE trip
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More