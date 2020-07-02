France refutes Turkey's 'inaccurate and bias' claims on Libya

France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it had spoken to Turkey’s envoy to refute “inaccurate and bias” claims he made during a hearing with French senators on Wednesday.
In the hearing ambassador Ismail Hakki Musa accused France of favoring eastern Libyan General Khalifa Haftar and said
French warships had been aggressive during an incident with Turkish warships on the Mediterranean last month.
“We wanted to make the necessary clarifications with him regarding the reality of the facts, omissions and inaccurate and biased information that he brought up during this hearing” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.
She added that the envoy had been reminded of “the unacceptable character of Turkish behavior.”
