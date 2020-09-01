Bahrain King meets Trump adviser Kushner: BNA

The King of Bahrain told White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday that stability in the Gulf region relies on Saudi Arabia, state news agency BNA said.



Kushner is visiting Gulf countries following an August 13 accord between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations and has said he hopes more countries will also cement ties with Israel.



Saudi Arabia, Bahrain's close ally, has said its price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

