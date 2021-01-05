Transcript: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince’s full speech at AlUla GCC Summit

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)’s member states are in the “utmost need” to unite their efforts to advance the region and face the challenges that surround them, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during his speech at the 41st GCC Summit in AlUla on Tuesday.

All six delegations from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) signed the final communique and the AlUla declaration on Tuesday at the Maraya Hall in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla.

The special summit this year marks a new shift in relations with Qatar, whose Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived on a Qatar Airways plane and was greeted by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Below is the transcript of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full statement during the summit:

My brothers, Your Majesties, and Highnesses,

Peace and Allah’s mercy be upon you,

On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, I am pleased to welcome you to your second country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We ask Allah Almighty to help us continuing the march of goodness and cooperation in order to achieve our common interest to serve our peoples and to consolidate the security and stability of our region.

Your Majesties and Highnesses;

We miss this year two great leaders who had a significant role in supporting the joint Gulf action, Sultan Qaboos bin Said and Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. In recognition of their great efforts over decades in the support of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques directed that this summit shall be named (the Summit of Sultan Qaboos and Sheikh Sabah), asking Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon their souls. We also wish all success for Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in continuing the march of progress, growth, and prosperity in their countries and supporting our joint Gulf action.

We express great thanks and appreciation for the efforts to bridge the gap, as these efforts were led by Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad and continued by Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad. In this regard, we also hail endeavors of the United States of America and all parties that have contributed. These efforts led to reach “Al-Ula Declaration” that will be signed at this summit which affirms the importance of the solidarity and stability in the Gulf, Arab and Islamic countries and strengthens the bonds of friendship and brotherhood among our countries and peoples in order to serve their aspirations.

Today, we are in utmost need to unite our efforts to advance our region and confront the challenges that surround us, particularly the threats posed by the Iranian regime’s nuclear program, its ballistic missile program, its destructive sabotage projects as well as its terrorist and sectarian activities adopted by Iran and its proxies to destabilize the security and stability in the region. These actions put us in a position to call the international community to work seriously in order to stop these programs and projects that threaten regional and international peace and security.

Your Majesties and Highnesses,

This entity has been established based on the special relationship among our countries and common denominators, including the bonds of faith, kinship, and our peoples’ common destiny. From this standpoint, we have to realize the high goals and foundations on which the Council is based to continue the march and achieve integration in all fields. In this regard, we refer to the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to strengthen integration among the GCC states, which was approved by the Supreme Council in the thirty-sixth session, and the progress it has witnessed in implementing its contents over the past years. We also emphasize the importance of increasing efforts to complete the remaining steps towards achieving that vision.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s firm and continuous policy, future plans, and ambitious development vision (the Kingdom Vision 2030) prioritizes a unified and solid Gulf Cooperation Council, in addition to strengthening the Arab and Islamic cooperation in a way that serves the security, stability, and prosperity of our countries and the region.

In conclusion, we ask Allah Almighty to guide our steps.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you”.

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 17:49 - GMT 14:49