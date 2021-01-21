Saudi Arabia optimistic about ties with US under President Joe Biden: Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia is optimistic about its ties with the United States under the new administration headed by President Joe Biden, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Thursday.
“We are optimistic of having excellent ties with the US under a Biden administration,” the top Saudi diplomat told Al Arabiya in an interview.
Prince Faisal added that the appointments made by Biden - the former VP under President Barack Obama - “showed understanding of the common issues.”
Biden was inaugurated Wednesday as the 46th president at the US Capitol, where he vowed to work with allies worldwide and restore American diplomacy.
Iran
Biden also said Gulf allies and Israel would be included in any future talks that focused on Iran's nuclear capabilities as well as its ballistic missiles and malign regional activity.
On Thursday, Prince Faisal called on the Iranian regime to change its mentality and focus on its citizens’ wellbeing.
Last Update: Thursday, 21 January 2021 KSA 19:23 - GMT 16:23