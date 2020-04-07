Case filed against Iranian MP Norouzi for remarks about downed Ukrainian plane

A criminal case has been filed against Iranian lawmaker Hassan Norouzi for saying no arrests have been made in relation to Iran’s downing of a Ukrainian civilian airliner in January, according to the head of the judicial organization of the armed forces.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down a Ukraine International Airlines jet on January 8, killing all 176 onboard.

Iran claimed for days the plane crashed due to a “technical failure,” before admitting to shooting down the plane “accidentally.

The IRGC did “well” by downing the plane, Norouzi, who is the spokesman for the parliament's legal and judicial committee, told a local daily on Sunday.

He added that contrary to official claims, no arrests have been made for the incident.

The website of the judicial organization of the Iranian armed forces refuted Norouzi’s remarks within hours, saying several people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Soldiers carry a coffin of one of the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster during a memorial ceremony outside Kiev. January 19, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

A criminal case has been filed against Norouzi for “spreading lies” and “causing public concern,” the head of the judicial organization of the armed forces Shokrollah Bahrami said on Monday.

“Norouzi’s statement was his personal interpretation, which he issued without knowing the scope of the case. Such statements, in addition to disrupting judicial investigations, cause public concern,” Bahrami said.

One person is currently being held in custody in connection with the case, and several others have been summoned, according to Bahrami.

Last Update: 22:16 KSA 01:16 - GMT 22:16