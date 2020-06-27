Egypt executes Libyan militant al-Mesmari, 2017 terrorist attack mastermind: Ministry

Egypt has executed Libyan militant Abdelrahim Mohamed al-Mesmari, the mastermind behind the 2017 terrorist attack in the western desert area Wahat, the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday.
Al-Mesmari was captured in 2017 during a raid on a group blamed for a deadly attack in which authorities have said 16 policemen were killed. The Military Criminal Court in 2019 sentenced the Libyan national to death and another 32 individuals were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the attack.
A group called Ansar al-Islam claimed responsibility for the attack, posing a new threat to Egyptian security forces who were battling a stubborn ISIS insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula since 2013.
Last Update: Saturday, 27 June 2020 KSA 12:09 - GMT 09:09