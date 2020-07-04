Over 40 fighters killed in clashes between ISIS, regime in Syria: Monitor 

Clashes between Russia-backed Syrian regime forces and ISIS have killed more than 40 fighters on the two sides in just 48 hours, a Britain-based war monitor said Saturday.
Fighting and Russian air strikes in the central desert province of Homs since late Thursday have taken the lives of 18 pro-government fighters and 26 extremists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The fighting started in the night of Thursday to Friday with an [extremist] assault on regime positions” near the town of al-Sukhna, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.
ISIS fighters have retained a roving presence in Syria’s vast Badia desert, despite losing their last shred of territory last year. They regularly carry out attacks there.
ISIS declared a cross-border “caliphate” in large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, but several military campaigns against it chipped away at that proto-state and eventually led to its territorial demise.
Syria’s war has killed more than 380,000 people since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests, before evolving into a complex conflict involving world powers and extremists.
Read more:
Iraq reinforces border posts to try to prevent advance of Turkish troops
Outrage in Lebanon after video of three men sexually assaulting young Syrian boy
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 04 July 2020 KSA 16:52 - GMT 13:52