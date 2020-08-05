Ammonium nitrate in storage facility at site of Port of Beirut explosion: Minister

Conflicting reports have emerged over what caused the deadly blasts in Beirut on Tuesday, but Lebanon’s interior minister said that ammonium nitrate was at the storage facility in the Port of Beirut.
Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi referred questions to the country’s Customs Department as to why such material was stored there.
It remains unclear what caused the explosions, which resulted in a massive mushroom cloud above the country. Lebanon’s head of General Security Abbas Ibrahim told reporters that “highly explosive materials” that were confiscated “a while back” were stored at the site of the explosion.
Local TV station LBCI reported that there were up to 2,700 tons of seized ammonium at the Port of Beirut storage facility.
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 23:53 - GMT 20:53