Beirut explosion: Crowd on street urges Macron to help oust Lebanon’s leadership

A video grab shows French President Emmmanuel Macron (C) inspecting the damages at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, on August 6, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Thursday 06 August 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron told angry Lebanese crowds in downtown Beirut that French aid would not go to “corrupt hands” and he would seek a new deal with political authorities.

“I guarantee you this - aid will not go to corrupt hands,” Macron told protesters in central Beirut two days after the city was devastated by a blast.

“I will talk to all political forces to ask them for a new pact. I am here today to propose a new political pact to them,” he said, after being greeted by crowds calling for an end to the “regime.”

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 14:33 - GMT 11:33

