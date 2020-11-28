NEWS
Israeli embassies on high alert following Iranian retaliation threats: Reports

An Israeli flag flying over the Israeli embassy in Cairo, Egypt. (File photo: AP)
Reuters Saturday 28 November 2020
Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the ministry did not comment on matters of security regarding its representatives abroad.

Iran has blamed Israel for the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died on Friday after gunman ambushed him in his car.

Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 13:12 - GMT 10:12

