Trump or Biden: Who is wining the US 2020 election? Here are the polls state by state

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden waves to supporters in Dallas, Pennsylvania, on October 24, 2020, and US President Donald Trump arrives to hold a rally as he campaigns in North Carolina, October 21, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Wednesday 04 November 2020
Republican Donald Trump faced Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday in the US presidential election.

There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to win.

Trump has so far won 72 electoral college votes, while Biden won 85.

The following list shows each state's Electoral College votes.

Alabama (9) - won by Trump

Alaska (3)

Arizona (11)

Arkansas (6) - won by Trump

California (55)

Colorado (9)

Connecticut (7) - won by Biden

Delaware (3) - won by Biden

District of Columbia (3)

Florida (29)

Georgia (16)

Hawaii (4)

Idaho (4)

Illinois (20) - won by Biden

Indiana (11) - won by Trump

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8) - won by Trump

Louisiana (8)

Maine (popular vote) (2)

Maine 1st district (1)

Maine 2nd district (1)

Maryland (10) - won by Biden

Massachusetts (11) - won by Biden

Michigan (16)

Minnesota (10)

Mississippi (6) - won by Trump

Missouri (10)

Montana (3)

Nebraska (popular vote) (2)

Nebraska 1st district (1)

Nebraska 2nd district (1)

Nebraska 3rd district (1)

Nevada (6)

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14) - won by Biden

New Mexico (5)

New York (29)

North Carolina (15)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (18)

Oklahoma (7) - won by Trump

Oregon (7)

Pennsylvania (20)

Rhode Island (4) - won by Biden

South Carolina (9) - won by Trump

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11) - won by Trump

Texas (38)

Utah (6)

Vermont (3) - won by Biden

Virginia (13) - won by Biden

Washington (12)

West Virginia (5) - won by Trump

Wisconsin (10)

Wyoming (3)

Last Update: Wednesday, 04 November 2020 KSA 04:34 - GMT 01:34

