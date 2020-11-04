Trump or Biden: Who is wining the US 2020 election? Here are the polls state by state

Republican Donald Trump faced Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday in the US presidential election.
There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to win.
Trump has so far won 72 electoral college votes, while Biden won 85.
The following list shows each state's Electoral College votes.
Alabama (9) - won by Trump
Alaska (3)
Arizona (11)
Arkansas (6) - won by Trump
California (55)
Colorado (9)
Connecticut (7) - won by Biden
Delaware (3) - won by Biden
District of Columbia (3)
Florida (29)
Georgia (16)
Hawaii (4)
Idaho (4)
Illinois (20) - won by Biden
Indiana (11) - won by Trump
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8) - won by Trump
Louisiana (8)
Maine (popular vote) (2)
Maine 1st district (1)
Maine 2nd district (1)
Maryland (10) - won by Biden
Massachusetts (11) - won by Biden
Michigan (16)
Minnesota (10)
Mississippi (6) - won by Trump
Missouri (10)
Montana (3)
Nebraska (popular vote) (2)
Nebraska 1st district (1)
Nebraska 2nd district (1)
Nebraska 3rd district (1)
Nevada (6)
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14) - won by Biden
New Mexico (5)
New York (29)
North Carolina (15)
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (18)
Oklahoma (7) - won by Trump
Oregon (7)
Pennsylvania (20)
Rhode Island (4) - won by Biden
South Carolina (9) - won by Trump
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11) - won by Trump
Texas (38)
Utah (6)
Vermont (3) - won by Biden
Virginia (13) - won by Biden
Washington (12)
West Virginia (5) - won by Trump
Wisconsin (10)
Wyoming (3)
