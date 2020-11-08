Saudi Arabia’s King and Crown Prince congratulate Joe Biden on US election win

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the presidential election, state news agency SPA reported.
Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump on Saturday to become the 46th president of the United States, in a rare upset where a sitting US president loses the reelection bid.
Trump became the first president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.
