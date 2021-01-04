Kuwait makes new oil discoveries, says oil minister

Kuwait has discovered two new oilfields, oil minister Mohammad al-Fares announced on Monday, according to state news agency KUNA.

One of the discoveries is in Houma oilfield in northwestern Kuwait, with production capacity of 1,452 barrels per day (bpd) of light oil.

The second is in the Al-Qashaniya field in the north of the country, where light oil was discovered with a commercial quantity of 1,819 bpd and 2.78 million cubic feet of associated gas per day, KUNA reported.





The minister added that conventional oil was also discovered in the north of the big Burgan oilfield, with a daily production rate that exceeded 2,000 barrels, after drilling several wells in 2020 to determine the extent of the field, KUNA said.

The minister also said that he expects a gradual recovery in oil demand,

particularly in the second half of 2021, as many countries around the world start to distribute coronavirus vaccines, state news agency KUNA reported.

