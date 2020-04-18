Coronavirus: Truckloads of chicks buried alive in Iran due to feed shortage

Hundreds of thousands of baby chickens were buried alive in Iran on Friday due to feed shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to videos shared online.
A truckload of chicks were seen unloaded and then buried alive by a bulldozer in one video.
زنده به گور کردن دهها میلیون #جوجه آغاز شد! pic.twitter.com/KwDQJm2y7h— دولت بهار (@dolatebahar) April 17, 2020
The number of chicks buried alive was 116,640, a man is heard saying in another video.
The videos have sparked an outcry on social media amongst Iranians.
“The decline in prices of live chickens and day-old chicks” as well as “severe shortages of corn and soybeans” are some of the problems faced by poultry breeders in Iran today, the head of the day-old chick producers’ association told the semi-official ISNA news agency on Saturday.
“Sharing these images online may have certain goals behind it,” Mohammad Reza Sedigh told ISNA.
