New Iranian lawmaker dies of coronavirus

Iranian lawmaker Issa Jafari has died of coronavirus, state media reported on Monday.

Jafari, who represented the cities of Bahar and Kabudarahang in Parliament, had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a Tehran hospital since Wednesday.

Jafari is the first member of Iran’s new Parliament that convened in May to die of coronavirus.

At least eight other new lawmakers have also been infected with the virus, according to media reports. As of early April, the novel coronavirus had infected 23 of the former Parliament members. So far, coronavirus has also killed at least 17 regime figures, including military commanders, clerics and politicians.

Fatemeh Rahbar and Mohammad Ali Ramezani are two other MPs from the previous Parliament who died of coronavirus.

As of Monday, 13,032 in Iran have died from coronavirus and there are 259,652 confirmed cases.

Last Update: Monday, 13 July 2020 KSA 15:27 - GMT 12:27