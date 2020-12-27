CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi opens 18 new DPI testing centers at border area 

Emirati security forces man a checkpoint at the entrance of Abu Dhabi. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 27 December 2020
The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee opened 18 new 24-hour DPI testing centers at the border area with Dubai to ease entry into the United Arab Emirates’ capital city, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee announced the establishment of 18 drive-through DPI testing stations on al-Faya Road before Ghantoot and approved to open new lanes at the entry points between Dubai and Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to enhance the flow of entry into the emirate,” according to WAM.

Al-Faya Road – also called E75 – is the road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

The move comes after several coronavirus restrictions were eased last week.

To enter Abu Dhabi, a negative PCR or DPI test must be valid for a maximum of 72 hours. Previously, a test had to be valid for a maximum of 48 hours.

Individuals entering the capital are now required to take only one test on the sixth day after entering Abu Dhabi.

Previously, authorities had required people to take two tests, on the fourth and eighth day after they entered the city.

Abu Dhabi also began welcoming back international tourists on December 24 “following the successes achieved by implementing the precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and maintaining a low rate of confirmed cases,” the emirates’ media office said.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 09:48 - GMT 06:48

