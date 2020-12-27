Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi opens 18 new DPI testing centers at border area 

The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee opened 18 new 24-hour DPI testing centers at the border area with Dubai to ease entry into the United Arab Emirates’ capital city, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.
New stations add to the network of testing centres in Abu Dhabi and other emirates to meet the screening needs of all visitors entering the emirate within 72 hours from receiving a negative test result.— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 26, 2020
Following the successes achieved by implementing the precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and maintaining a low rate of confirmed cases, Abu Dhabi will welcome back international tourists from 24 December 2020. pic.twitter.com/Oq7X9qH8BF— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 22, 2020
