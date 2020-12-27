Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia lifts flight ban for non-Saudis leaving the kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s top aviation body confirmed it will allow airlines operating in the Kingdom to fly out non-Saudi Arabian passengers starting immediately, according to a statement.

“The civil aviation announces the issuance of an approval of the competent authorities for the departure of non-Saudis, starting from today, Sunday, with full compliance with the controls and precautionary measures followed,” the General Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia suspended all international commercial flights and entry to the Kingdom through all land and sea ports for seven days last week.

At the time, the flight bans were temporarily for a week and authorities said they could be extended for another seven days, with the exception of foreign flights currently inside the Kingdom's territory.

