Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,027 new COVID-19 cases, 1,253 in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,027 new coronavirus cases, which raised the total number of recorded cases in the country to 202,863, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Monday.



The Ministry also announced three deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 660.



The MoHAP announced the latest results after conducting 100,946 additional tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.



The Ministry also noted that an additional 1,253 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 179,925.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

#UAE Health Ministry conducts additional 100,946 #COVID19 tests in last 24 hours, announces 1,027 new cases, 1,253 recoveries, 3 deaths#WamNews pic.twitter.com/gfFiQmpBsS — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) December 28, 2020





In a statement on Monday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.





The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of those deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.



It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical safe distance to ensure the health and safety of all.



Last Update: Monday, 28 December 2020 KSA 15:04 - GMT 12:04