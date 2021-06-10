.
Eighteenth-century villa in Geneva with lakeside views to host Biden-Putin summit

The Villa La Grange is pictured in the Parc de la Grange ahead of the June 16 summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Eaux-Vives, Geneva, Switzerland, on June 4, 2021. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Geneva, Switzerland

Switzerland’s foreign ministry says an 18th-century manor house in the middle of a public park with lakeside views will host the summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva next week.

Geneva’s Parc de la Grange, which includes the Villa La Grange as its centerpiece structure, was shut for public access for 10 days on Tuesday by Swiss authorities, who did not specify the reason before Thursday. The ministry announced the selection of the site on its Twitter account.

Security teams have erected signs about the closure, redirected traffic and nearby parking, and put up double-fencing around the park. Garden crews have been working to spruce up the vast lawns and gardens sloping down toward Lake Geneva.

A boat is pictured on Lake Leman from the Villa La Grange, ahead of the June 16 summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 4, 2021. (Reuters)
The lawns and villa are fringed by tall trees — including cedars that are more than 200 years old -- offering a relatively discreet and lush venue for the meeting Wednesday of the two leaders at the end of Biden’s first overseas diplomatic trip since becoming president in January. He was in Britain on Thursday.

The estate played host to a Geneva convention overseen by Henri Dunant, a co-founder of the Red Cross, in 1864, and Pope Pius VI hosted a mass in the park in 1969 that drew roughly 70,000 people, according to the city’s Web site.

Donated to the Geneva municipality in 1917, the villa is normally not open to the public but serves for official functions.

