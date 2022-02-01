Dubai Art Season to kick off with unique activities in 2022

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced on Tuesday that a unique mix of artistic and cultural events will be held under the umbrella of the Dubai Art Season (DAS) 2022 during February and March.



This year’s edition includes a set of creative initiatives and events that will be organized across Dubai under the theme ‘Take a Walk on the Art Side,’ transforming the emirate into an ‘open art exhibition’ that invites citizens, residents, and visitors to enjoy exceptional experiences.

The participation of artists from the UAE, the region, and the world in these events, is set to enrich the emirate’s thriving art scene.|



Over the course of two months, DAS 2022 will feature a comprehensive arts and cultural festival that will begin with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, held in partnership with Dubai Culture from February 3 – 13 at Al Habtoor City Hotels. Beginning with the ‘Emirati Cultural Day,’ the Festival will shed light on the richness of Emirati literature.



Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest exhibition and cultural gathering, will see a series of artistic and cultural festivities. At these events, young pianists will revive the works of the late Polish musician Frederic Chopin in the Poland pavilion at the exhibition, while the Digital Art Wall in the New Zealand Pavilion will provide visitors the opportunity to choose and comment on one of 120 artworks from New Zealand to be hung on the wall. The Hammour House brings together fishermen, scientists, artists, and 3,000 students to create a community artwork at The Jamjar Gallery in Alserkal Avenue.



The Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022, one of Dubai Culture’s flagship initiatives, will return in its 10th edition from March 15 – 24 in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, with events that celebrate creativity and aesthetic excellence across various art forms, including visual arts, theatre, music, film, and singing, with the participation of emerging talent from the UAE and GCC.

Art Dubai

The Season’s program also includes the Art Dubai, the Middle East’s leading international art fair, which showcases contemporary and modern art from around the world. The event, which will see art enthusiasts from across the world converging on Dubai, features many workshops, lectures, and events from March 11 – 13 in Madinat Jumeirah.



This year’s edition of the exhibition features a special section exploring the world of digital and crypto arts.



The Season also features World Art Dubai, which will provide an ideal destination for art enthusiasts, institutional buyers, and collectors to satisfy their artistic aspirations. Held from March 16 – 19, the exhibition reinforces the city’s position as a prominent cultural and artistic hub that embraces a unique blend of art, education and entertainment.



As part of the season’s activities, Dubai Culture, in partnership with Bulgari, will announce the winners of the Bulgari Contemporary Art Award on 9 February. The award was launched in July 2021 with the support of the Italy pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to provide an innovative platform to support local talent in the field of contemporary arts.



The Authority, in cooperation with the Bulgari Group, is also holding an exhibition to display the works of all participants in the award from February 3 – 9 at the Van de Goudenberg Art Gallery in Dubai International Financial Centre.



Dubai Art Season will also feature a wide range of other rich artistic and cultural experiences and events. On March 28, DIFC Sculpture Park will display an eclectic collection of public art installations along two waterways surrounding the iconic DIFC Gate. The Park displays regional and international works for the enjoyment of the public and visitors to the DIFC area.



The Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation will launch the ‘Eshraqat’ exhibition on February 2, and the digital art theatre on February 18 and 19, where a unique blend of classical music and digital art can be experienced.



The season will also witness a series of art exhibitions organized by Art Jameel until the end of March as well as a series of Foundry exhibitions, which began on January 17 and continue until February 25. The Akaas Visual Arts Centre will also hold an exhibition from February 5 - 19 in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood.



Other activities include the Aisha Alabbar Gallery in Al Quoz, and a group exhibition sponsored by Tashkeel centre and Emirati artist Jassim Al Awadhi.



The ‘Libraries Talks - Literary Sessions’ series at Al Safa Art and Design Library that was launched by Dubai Culture in January 2022 will continue until the end of March.



The Authority will also continue to receive visitors to the ‘When Images Speak’ exhibition at Etihad Museum until next May, in addition to the month of reading activities the Authority is preparing with the aim of encouraging reading as a daily habit rooted in all members of society, in addition to a variety of other creative activities.



Dubai Art Season is a comprehensive annual artistic celebration that brings together various creative events and activities in public places, in addition to external art projects, interactive initiatives, workshops, exhibitions, discussion sessions and performing arts, through which Dubai Culture seeks to stimulate participation and make culture and arts accessible to everyone and everywhere, in addition to supporting and empowering promising talent, and cementing Dubai’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent as well as the global capital of the creative economy.

