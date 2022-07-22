Ten museums showcasing Saudi Arabia’s history, culture opening soon

Ten museums which focus on Saudi Arabia’s history and culture will open their doors across the Kingdom soon, head of the Museum’s Culture Club Hassan Taher told Al Arabiya.



Ranging from an oil ‘Black Gold’ museum to a museum showcasing the history and significance of the Red Sea, visitors and residents in the Kingdom will be able to add the below 10 locations to their list of things to do.





Black Gold Museum – Riyadh

The Black Gold Museum will provide a narration of the history of oil during human life by showcasing more than 200 contemporary pieces of art.



The museum, which is the first of its kind in the Kingdom, will be inaugurated in partnership with the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Museum of Contemporary Art – Diriyah

Also the first of its kind in the Kingdom, the Museum of Contemporary Art will focus on the Kingdom’s cultural identity and showcase modern art.





Revelation Museum – Mecca

The Revelation Museum will showcase the history of Jabal al-Nour which houses the Cave of Hira where the first words of divine revelation are believed to have descended upon Prophet Mohammed.

Al Salam Museum – Medina

Located to the west of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, the museum will introduce visitors to the history of Medina and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Red Sea Museum – Jeddah

The Red Sea Museum will focus on the cultural significance of the Red Sea coast by showcasing the history of navigation, trade and Hajj.

TeamLab – Jeddah

The Japanese digital art museum showcases the convergence of art and technology. The multimedia collective teamLab will open its doors in the Kingdom as part of a 10-year collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.

Tarek’s Abdel Hakim Museum – Jeddah

Dedicated to late Saudi musician Tarek Abdel Hakim, the museum will showcase the history of music and Abdel Hakim’s contributions to art in the Kingdom. It will be located in the late artist’s house in Jeddah.

The Museum of World Cultures – Riyadh

The Museum of World Cultures is part of the Royal Arts Complex which covers an area of more than 500,000 square meters and showcases the history of art and culture of Riyadh.





Prince Mohammed bin Salman Museum for Arabic Calligraphy – Medina

Supervised by the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, the museum will showcase the history of Arabic calligraphy.

Al-Safiyyah Museum & Park – Medina

Located south of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, the interactive digital museum focuses on the creation of the universe and the history of prophets.



