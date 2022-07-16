Jeddah summit leaders release joint statement

Leaders who participated in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures to preserve security in the Middle East, according to a summit communique released Saturday.

They also renewed their call on Iran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, kicked off on Saturday with the participation of six GCC countries plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq – also known as GCC+3. US President Joe Biden and other US officials who arrived in the Kingdom on Friday also took part in the regional summit.

In the the summit communique, the leaders also affirmed the importance of achieving security and stabilizing energy markets. They also noted efforts by OPEC+ that aim to stabilize oil markets in a matter that serves consumer and producer interests.



Meanwhile, the Jeddah summit leaders noted Saudi Arabia’s leading role in achieving consensus within OPEC+.

With Reuters