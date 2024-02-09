MMS showcases MBC Group’s Ramadan shows, programs at Riyadh event

MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial arm of MBC Group, the leading media company in MENA, hosted an exclusive star-studded event in Riyadh on Wednesday to unveil the group’s Ramadan line-up and sponsorship opportunities.

For all the latest headlines follow, our Google News channel online or via the app.

The event, attended by actors and actresses starring in Ramadan shows, as well as MBC Group personalities, showcased the entire Ramadan line-up across television, Shahid, and Radio. The list includes originals, sequels, comedies, dramas, talk shows, entertainment, and more.

During the event, MMS emphasized the power of MBC Group’s Ramadan premium content in connecting brands with their audiences across all platforms. Last year alone, MBC Group TV channels achieved a 66 percent household reach and 77 percent individual reach in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan. Shahid recorded 22 million active users and 137 million plays during the month in 2023. Additionally, radio in the Kingdom attracted 7.5 million average daily listeners to MBC FM and Panorama FM’s Ramadan shows in 2023. Meanwhile, the group’s social media channels recorded 138.4 billion engagements with Ramadan content.

Ahmed al-Sahhaf, CEO of MMS, highlighted in his opening speech how MBC’s premium Arabic content, across all platforms, enables brands to reach millions from all over MENA and Saudi Arabia through MMS’s tailor-made solutions.

“At MMS, we aim to help brands tap into the magic of Ramadan through MBC Group’s top-performing content, enabling them to make meaningful connections with the millions watching across MENA. We continuously diversify our offerings to empower brands to successfully leverage this content to best connect with their audiences, unlocking invaluable opportunities for them to be part of the special season’s stories and narratives,” al-Sahhaf said.

At the event, MBC presenters Waheeb al-Dakheel and Taghrid Alhowish showcased the Ramadan 2024 line-up across MBC Group platforms and MMS’s tailor-made solutions across the whole of MBC Group’s ecosystem. They revealed an exciting and diverse drama line-up on MBC1, MBC Drama, and Shahid, featuring sequels of top-performing shows and new original storylines with GGC stars such as Hoda Hussein, Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, Reem Abdullah, Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimr, and many others. Additionally, Pan-Arab stars like Ahmed Al Sakka, Taim Hassan, Sulafa Meamar, and Nadine Njeim will grace MBC Group screens.

MBC Group radio stations Panorama FM and MBC FM also have a Ramadan line-up for listeners, while Al Arabiya news channel presents a documentary-style show this Ramadan.

Ramadan 2024 series and shows on MBC

MBC1

Iftarna Gheir – Cooking show

Malek Bel Taweela – Social show

Billaty Hiya Ahsan— Religious Show

Entertainment

Hiwar Moufid – Talk show

Big Time Podcast! – Talk Show

Comedy

Khotta Baa – GCC Comedy

Jak Al Elm – GCC Comedy

Sikat Safar 3 – GCC Comedy

Ramez – Prank Show

Drama

Al Atawla – Egyptian Drama

Zawja Wahda La Takfy – GCC Drama

Taj – Pan Arab drama

Khyoot Al Maazib – GCC Drama

MBC DRAMA

Wlaad Badiya’a – Pan Arab drama

Al Maddah 4 – Egyptian Drama

Yaseen Abdul Malek– GCC Drama

Men Kether Hoby Lak– GCC Drama

Nea’mat Al Avocado – Egyptian Drama

2024 – Pan Arab drama

Read more:

MMS signs MoU with Saudi Tourism Authority to promote tourism in Kingdom

MBC’s Shahid OTT platform announces expansion of advertising solutions for brands

Saudi Arabia’s first-ever creativity festival announces speaker lineup