Fujairah and Sharjah step up sea turtle conservation efforts

Sea turtles have recently been spotted laying eggs at the Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort in the emirate of Fujairah.



The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA), in collaboration with the Fujairah Research Centre (FRC) and Jumeirah Group’s Dubai TurtleRehabilitation Project (DTRP), sent Dr. Juan Diego Urriago, Marine Consultant, and Fujairah Marine Ranger Abdullah Bakhsh to keep the tur-tles safe from outside disturbances and predators.



This annual nesting and hatching of sea turtles in Fujairah coincides this year with the World Turtle Day, observed on May 23 every year.

The annual observance of World Turtles Day on May 23 began in 2000, following a high-profile rescue operation for a large American tortoise that spotlighted the species’ scarcity.



The event aims to raise awareness about the threats facing turtles, support conservation efforts for endangered species, and foster community engagement.





Out of the seven surviving species of sea turtles, the UAE is home to five, with hawksbill turtles being the only species known to nest on the west coast annually. However, there have been only three verified records of nests along the entire east coast, with none in Fujairah.



Barbara Lang-Lenton, Director of the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP) at Jumeirah Group, visited the site to personally assess the situation.



Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort team have been actively engaged in protecting the nest and ensuring successful hatching within the next 50 to 60 days. The confirmation of the species will be determined once the baby turtles hatch.



Such a development underscores the urgent need to take additional conservation measures to protect and promote sea turtle nesting along the coast.



The public is strongly encouraged to report any sightings of sea turtles nesting or incidents involving sea turtles along the UAE coast.



DTRP Ambassador Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasemi expressed his happiness at the development, saying “The existence of a turtle nest on the beaches of the Emirate of Fujairah is a cause for celebration. We have a responsibility to our nation to contribute towards maintaining clean beaches, protecting our oceans, and preserving the marine life that calls them home.”



Aseela Al Moalla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, expressed overwhelming joy upon receiving the news and reaffirmed the commitment of the environmental authority to implementing the vi-sionary initiatives set forth by the Crown Prince of Fujairah. She also ex-tended her gratitude to the Fujairah Research Centre Marine Depart-ment and the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project team for their unwavering support in conserving the ecosystem of Fujairah.

Sharjah Aquarium release endangered turtles back into the sea

Sharjah Aquarium, operating under the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), marked World Turtle Day with a special initiative during which it has released eight medium to large green and hawksbill turtles into the sea off Al Hamriyah beach in Sharjah.



Green turtles, colloquially referred to as “Sherry,” have a maximum length of 120 cm and are recognized as an endangered species.





Despite their ability to live for 70 years or more, these turtles face numer-ous threats to their survival. Their name originates from the green hue of their bodies.



Similarly, hawksbill turtles, known locally as “Ahmsa,” are also classified as endangered.

These turtles, characterized by their distinctive beak-like mouth, can grow up to 114 cm in length and live for approximately 50 years.



The released turtles that range from 5 to 30 years old, have undergone rehabilitation after being found in poor condition, as part of a dedicated program that rehabilitate sick or injured turtles found by the public and local fishermen.



It provides thorough health assessments and necessary care to the vulner-able marine creatures, ensuring their full recovery before releasing them back into their natural habitats.





The release, which is in cooperation with Al Hamriyah Municipality, serves as a valuable opportunity to educate the public about the crucial role these creatures play in UAE’s marine ecosystems and to encourage the public to take part in protecting the UAE’s marine biodiversity.



It also highlights Sharjah Aquarium’s dedication to raising awareness about the marine environment and the diverse marine species found along UAE’s coasts as well as its determination to promote conservation efforts.



The turtle release is part of SMA’s long-running Social Responsibility Initiative, “Because We Care,” which was first launched in 2009 and has since successfully aided and released 30 turtles back into their natural habitats.



Present during the release were Saeed Obaid Bouvier Al Shamsi, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Al Hamriyah, Khalid Ali Thani Al Shamsi, Secretary of the Emiri Diwan in Al Hamriyah, Saif Obaid Bouvier Al Shamsi Chairman of Al Hamriyah Council, Rashid Al Shamsi, Curator of Sharjah Aquarium, and Saif Khalifa bin Samha Al Shamsi, President of Al Hamriyah Cooperative Society for Fishermen, and number of officials from various Sharjah government departments.



Individuals involved in the marine ecosystem including the Emirati researcher in marine culture and heritage, Juma Bin Thalith Al Humairi, as well as media professionals, have also attended the releasing.



Each year, the authority organizes various programs, events, and initiatives that align with its objectives and aspirations in promoting turtle conservation and awareness.

