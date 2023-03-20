Complete list: Nationalities eligible for UAE Visa on arrival

The United Arab Emirates offers visa on arrival to a nationals from several countries, allowing tourists and visitors to enter the Gulf country with greater ease.

The official UAE Digital Government recently updated this list, bringing the number up to more than 70 nationalities that are eligible for visa on arrival.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Some nationalities can obtain a visa on arrival to the UAE, while others need to apply for a visa in advance,” the announcement made on the UAE Digital Government’s official account stated before providing a nation-by-nation update for visitors hoping to come to the UAE.

This comes as the UAE launched ambitious tourism targets which aim to attract $123 billion in spending to the economy by 2031, as well as 40 million hotel guests per year.

Below is a complete list of nationalities eligible for 30, 90 or 180-day visas on arrival, along with the conditions and requirements necessary to qualify.

Visa on arrival for 30 days

The following countries are eligible for a 30-day visa on arrival:

• Andorra

• Australia

• Brunei

• Canada

• China

• Hong Kong, China

• Japan

• Kazakhstan

• Macau, China

• Malaysia

• Mauritius

• Monaco

• New Zealand

• Republic of Ireland

• San Marino

• Singapore

• Ukraine

• United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

• United States of America

• Vatican City

Visa on arrival for 90 days

The following countries are eligible for a 90-day visa on arrival:

• Argentina

• Austria

• Bahamas

• Barbados

• Belarus

• Belgium

• Brazil

• Bulgaria

• Chile

• Colombia

• Costa Rica

• Croatia

• Cyprus

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• El Salvador

• Estonia

• Finland

• France

• Georgia

• Germany

• Greece

• Honduras

• Hong Kong

• Hungary

• Iceland

• Israel

• Italy

• Kiribati

• Latvia

• Liechtenstein

• Lithuania

• Luxembourg

• Maldives

• Malta

• Montenegro

• Nauru

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Paraguay

• Peru

• Poland

• Portugal

• Romania

• Russian Federation

• St. Vincent and the Grenadines

• Serbia

• Seychelles

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

• Solomon Islands

• South Korea

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Vatican City

• Ukraine

• Uruguay

Mexican passport holders are eligible for a visa on arrival valid for 180 days.

In addition to the automatic visa on arrival list, select Indian citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival if they hold a valid passport and one of the following: Visit visa or Green Card issued by the US or a Residence visa issued by the UK or EU.

It’s important to note that the UAE government reserves the right to modify the list of eligible countries for visa on arrival at any time.

Read more:

Civil marriage, divorce: UAE Personal Status Law takes effect – all you need to know

UAE triples price of 10-year Golden Visa application fee

UAE Golden Visa: Are you eligible and how do you apply?