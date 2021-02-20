Mohammed bin Salman crowns winner of Saudi Cup, world’s most valuable horse race

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman crowned on Saturday, Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah, owner of the horse "Mishrrif", the winner of the second edition of the Saudi Cup 2021, carrying the highest prize in global horse racing, state news agency SPA reported.

SPA added that the Crown Prince also congratulated both Jockey David Egan and the horse’s trainer John Gosden.

🏆 MISHRIFF flies home to take The Saudi Cup!



Perfectly timed ride from @DavidEgan99 to claim a famous victory!#TheSaudiCup pic.twitter.com/HdrsNKLQnD — The Saudi Cup (@thesaudicup) February 20, 2021

“The horses participating in the race moved in front of the Crown Prince in a two-round parade prior to the start of the race, and all the horsemen participating in the race were present in the parade ground,” SPA added.

The world’s leading owners, trainers, jockeys, and their horses competed for prize money totaling $30.5 million in the championship at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field, in Janadriyah, in the Saudi capital.

The winner took home $20 million from this year’s field of 77 horses from 13 countries.

Some of the top horses which participated in this year include Maximum Security, Mucho Gusto and Midnight Bisou, along with top trainers like Bob Baffert and Steven Asmussen from the United States and Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Mushrif, among others.

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Equestrian Authority and Chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said the Crown Prince was keen on making the Kingdom a destination for global sports events, in accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Pointing to the number of participants this year, Prince Bandar noted that the Saudi Cup has attracted the attention of fans throughout the world.

