.
.
.
.
Language

Mohammed bin Salman crowns winner of Saudi Cup, world’s most valuable horse race

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah. (Supplied)

Mohammed bin Salman crowns winner of Saudi Cup, world’s most valuable horse race

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman crowned on Saturday, Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah, owner of the horse "Mishrrif", the winner of the second edition of the Saudi Cup 2021, carrying the highest prize in global horse racing, state news agency SPA reported.

SPA added that the Crown Prince also congratulated both Jockey David Egan and the horse’s trainer John Gosden.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Jockey David Egan celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)
Jockey David Egan celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)

“The horses participating in the race moved in front of the Crown Prince in a two-round parade prior to the start of the race, and all the horsemen participating in the race were present in the parade ground,” SPA added.

The world’s leading owners, trainers, jockeys, and their horses competed for prize money totaling $30.5 million in the championship at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field, in Janadriyah, in the Saudi capital.

The winner took home $20 million from this year’s field of 77 horses from 13 countries.

Jockey David Egan celebrates winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)
Jockey David Egan celebrates winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)

Some of the top horses which participated in this year include Maximum Security, Mucho Gusto and Midnight Bisou, along with top trainers like Bob Baffert and Steven Asmussen from the United States and Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Mushrif, among others.

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Equestrian Authority and Chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said the Crown Prince was keen on making the Kingdom a destination for global sports events, in accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Spectators at the racetrack take a selfie. (Reuters)
Spectators at the racetrack take a selfie. (Reuters)

Pointing to the number of participants this year, Prince Bandar noted that the Saudi Cup has attracted the attention of fans throughout the world.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to invest over $20 bln in domestic military industry over next decade

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince sponsors world’s most valuable horse race, Saudi Cup 2021

US committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend borders, defense sec. tells Crown Prince

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’

Top Content

Iran hanged an already-dead woman, says lawyer Iran hanged an already-dead woman, says lawyer
UAE COVID-19 deaths reach new high, records 3,140 new cases UAE COVID-19 deaths reach new high, records 3,140 new cases
Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected
US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine
'Kimye' is no more: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West 'Kimye' is no more: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More