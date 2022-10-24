‘Enjoy the tournament,’ Saudi Crown Prince tells World Cup team

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, met with the Saudi soccer team on Sunday, giving them encouragement ahead of their participation in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“First, congratulations on qualifying - to the team players, those in charge of the team... I know that our group is difficult in the World Cup, and no one expects us to win or even to draw, so what I want to tell you is to be comfortable, play, and enjoy the tournament,” said the Crown Prince.

“I do not want any of you to play under psychological pressure that affects your natural level.”

Saudi Arabia is expected to play in Group C, facing off against Argentina, Mexico, and Poland. This is the sixth participation of the Saudi national team in the World Cup.

“What I care about is that you enjoy these three games,” the Crown Prince added. “Good luck, our prayers are with you and we will follow everything closely.”

Also present at the meeting was Saudi sports minister Abdulaziz Al Saud.

“You (referring to Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Salman) are the main supporter,” said Al Saud, “and I expect that the players are qualified and they made us proud in the qualifiers stage.”

“They lived up to the responsibility and, hopefully, they will complete the journey in representing the national team in the World Cup.”

“They promised me that they would do their utmost to provide something worthy of the national team.”

