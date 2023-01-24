Is Luka Modric signing with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr?

Real Madrid midfielder Luca Modric has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football club, according to a Saudi newspaper report.

Al Nassr has “obtained the signature” of the Croatian star, Alyaum reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Advertisement

“The deal will be announced very soon,” the newspaper cited the sources as saying.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As the news spread, on Tuesday, searches relating to Modric signing with Al Nassr exceeded 20,000, according to Google Trends.

Modric, 37, has been at Real Madrid since 2012. His contract with the Spanish giants is set to expire at the end of the current season, and there have been conflicting reports regarding his future with Los Blancos.

Earlier this month, Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Modric planned to stay at Real Madrid, but Spanish sports journalist Jose Manuel Moreno wrote on Twitter on Monday that the midfielder will not renew his contract and that the current season will be his last with the club.

Modric has had a successful tenure with Real Madrid, playing in over 400 matches and winning five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles.

In 2018, he won the Ballon d’Or award after leading Croatia to a runners-up place in that year’s World Cup. Most recently, he led Croatia to a third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Al Nassr is one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having won the country's top flight nine times, the most recent of which was in 2019.

Last month, the club signed Cristiano Ronaldo, a former teammate of Modric at Real Madrid, on a 2-1/2 year deal reportedly worth over 200 million euros ($216.28 million).

Read more:

Saudi football league appoints ex-Man City boss as CEO

Saudi women’s national football team wins its first-ever international tournament