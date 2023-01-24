Ronaldo signing likely to help Saudi Arabia’s chance at hosting World Cup: Survey

Most people in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates believe Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr will help Saudi Arabia win the bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, according to a YouGov survey.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Seven in ten respondents from the two countries believe the Portuguese striker’s move will bolster the Kingdom’s chances at hosting the tournament.

Saudis responded more favorably, with 75 percent saying it will help, compared to 71 percent in the UAE.

In general, residents in both the countries think this move will have a more positive than negative impact on the future of the club and the sport in the Kingdom.

Three-quarters of residents think Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr FC will have a positive impact on the future of football and sports more generally in the country, as well as a positive impact on the future of the club.

In addition, seven in ten residents think Ronaldo’s signing will improve Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a country.

82 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia and 73 percent in the UAE said that Ronaldo’s move will encourage more European league players to follow.

Al Nassr announced in late December that the football superstar would be joining the Riyad club.

Media reports estimated that a sum in the hundreds of millions of dollars was paid for one of football’s biggest names, although club president Musalli al-Muammar later denied these figures as inaccurate.

Ronaldo played his first game for the Saudi Pro League on Sunday when Al Nassr took on Al Ettifaq, winning 1-0 after a goal from Anderson Talisca.

Read more:

Al Nassr defeats Al Ettifaq in Ronaldo’s first match as captain

Messi’s PSG takes on Ronaldo’s Saudi all-stars in Riyadh

Ronaldo ‘excited’ to start new chapter with ‘inspiring’ Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr