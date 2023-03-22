Usyk promoter says heavyweight unification fight with Fury is off
A heavyweight unification title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is off after talks broke down, the Ukrainian’s promoter said on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Alexander Krassyuk confirmed the failure to Sky Sports television.
The WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion will now seek to defend his belts against Britain’s Daniel Dubois, the mandatory WBA challenger.
Usyk and Fury agreed late last year to fight for the undisputed title after Britain’s Fury retained his WBC title against Derek Chisora.
“No matter how much Usyk compromised, he was pushed for more,” ESPN quoted Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas as saying.
There was no immediate comment from Fury’s camp.
The two sides had already reportedly agreed a 70-30 split in favor of Fury but other terms had yet to be decided.
Read more:
‘Greatest of all time’ Jones defeats Gane in first MMA fight at heavyweight
Usyk defeats Joshua in Saudi Arabia to retain heavyweight boxing titles
Usyk ‘very pleased’ that Saudi Arabia allowed Ukrainians to watch fight for free
-
‘Greatest of all time’ Jones defeats Gane in first MMA fight at heavyweightJon Jones scored a sensational first-round submission win over top-ranked Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant UFC heavyweight title at UFC 285 on Saturday, ... Sports
-
Usyk defeats Joshua in Saudi Arabia to retain heavyweight boxing titlesOleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua by split decision to retain his heavyweight boxing titles at the Rage on the Red Sea in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ... Sports
-
Usyk ‘very pleased’ that Saudi Arabia allowed Ukrainians to watch fight for freeBoxing’s heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk said he is “very pleased” that his fellow Ukrainians will be able to watch the broadcast of his title ... Sports