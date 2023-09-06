Latest Messi tribute by students in Argentina recycling the joy from icon’s big win
High school students in Argentina pieced together a massive mural of football superstar Lionel Messi out of thousands of recycled plastic bottle caps, with a video of the work of art shared widely online.
Almost nine months after the Argentine icon led the national team to global sport’s biggest prize, the football-loving country is mired in a deep economic slump and political divisions with a high-stakes election looming later this year.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But love for Messi seems to loom even larger.
The new mural fills the floor of an open-air high school courtyard in the Grand Bourg neighborhood, just outside the capital Buenos Aires.
It depicts the beaming forward holding aloft the golden World Cup trophy from last year’s win in Qatar, along with a caption offering thanks to the team’s tattooed captain.
Sebastian Ramirez, a teacher at the school, posted a video clip on social media that went viral summing up a widely-held assess-ment of Messi’s legacy.
“A tribute to the greatest,” he said.
Video of the mural’s making showed dozens of children hunched over a color-coded design and boxes of bottle caps scattered around.
Messi has proved a strong unifying force in the South American country, even as triple-digit inflation and the spiraling descent of the local currency dominates debate ahead of October’s general election.
Radical libertarian Javier Milei leads the race, and has recently stoked controversy over harsh and at times vulgar criticism of Pope Francis, the country’s other global icon.
The worst economic crisis in decades has swollen the ranks of the poor and fueled anger with traditional party politics while also seen contributing to Milei’s shock first-place showing in an August primary vote with 30 percent support.
‘This was my last World Cup,’ Messi unlikely to play at 2026 FIFA WC
Meet the billionaire who convinced Messi to pick MLS that is at bottom of league
Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup knockout stage in game against Atlanta United
-
Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup knockout stage in game against Atlanta UnitedLionel Messi scored two first half goals and assisted on another in the second to lead Inter Miami to a 4-0 dismantling of Atlanta United and advance ... Sports
-
Lionel Messi named new captain of Inter Miami: Coach Tata MartinoWorld Cup winner Lionel Messi will be the new captain of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side’s coach Tata Martino confirmed on ... Sports
-
Meet the billionaire who convinced Messi to pick MLS that is at bottom of leagueBillionaire Jorge Mas persuaded the world’s biggest football star to join a bottom-of-the-barrel team that’s languishing in last place in its ... Sports
-
The wait is over, Lionel Messi meets Inter Miami fans in major revealLionel Messi walked out from behind a curtain, took a few steps along a rain-slicked runaway set up over the field at Inter Miami’s stadium and headed ... Sports
-
Lionel Messi says doesn’t regret joining Inter Miami, eager to face new challengeLionel Messi has no regrets about his decision to join Inter Miami and said he is eager to face a new challenge.The 36-year-old arrived in the United ... Sports
-
‘This was my last World Cup,’ Messi unlikely to play at 2026 FIFA WCArgentina skipper Lionel Messi has said that “in principle” last year’s World Cup would be his fifth and final appearance at global soccer’s showpiece ... Sports
-
Messi move to Miami a huge coup for US football, MLSMessi had wanted to go to a club where he could eventually have an ownership stake, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters this week. Sports