Al Hilal rises to top of Saudi Pro League with win over

Star-studded Saudi side Al Hilal rose to the top of the Saudi Pro League on Friday with a 2-0 win over Al Shabab.



Rivals Al Ittihad left the door open earlier, failing to score in a goalless draw against Al Fayah.



Al Hilal’s Brazilian star Neymar missed a penalty in the first half, but made up for it with an assist to defender Kalidou Koulibaly for the game’s opener in the 68th minute.



Al Hilal doubled their lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 76th minute to seal the win.



