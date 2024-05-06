SPL Week 30: Al Hilal close to title, Ronaldo’s fourth hat-trick, Abha springs upset

9 min read

Global eyes are on the Saudi Pro League like never before after its clubs welcomed a host of star-studded new arrivals to the Kingdom over the past year. Each week, Al Arabiya English will round up the key storylines as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and Co battle for the 2023-24 title.

Matchday 30 saw Aleksandar Mitrovic make a scoring return to Saudi Pro League action with Al Hilal, which is now just one win away from the title. Meanwhile, Al Ittihad’s poor recent form continued at struggling Abha and Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his spot as Saudi Arabia’s leading scorer with his fourth hat-trick of the season in Al Nassr’s convincing victory over Al Wehda.

Mitrovic helps Al Hilal to brink of title

Al Hilal took another step towards its 19th Saudi Pro League title with a comfortable 3-0 away victory at Al Taawoun, with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic making a scoring return to Jorge Jesus’ starting XI. The Serbia striker, who featured in the midweek King’s Cup semi-final victory over Al Ittihad after several matches out with a hamstring injury, picked up where he left off before his absence with another Saudi Pro League goal - his 23rd in 23 games this season.

For 40 minutes, Al Taawoun stood firm but Al Hilal eventually took the lead as Michael’s right-wing cross was met bravely by Mitrovic, who collided with the post after executing a superb diving header. The ex-Fulham and Newcastle United forward may fall short of catching Ronaldo at the top of the Saudi Pro League scoring charts but he has still enjoyed an outstanding debut season with Al Hilal.

Al Taawoun came close to a second-half equalizer but Abdulfattah Adam was superbly denied by Al Hilal goalkeeper and just five minutes later, Jesus’ side moved out of sight. Michael was again the creative outlet, his smart turn inside the box opening up space for Sergej Milinokvic-Savic to lay the ball on a plate; Saud Abdulhamid was the grateful recipient and slid the ball home to double the visitor’s lead.

In stoppage time, substitute Saleh Al-Shehri backheeled in Al Hilal’s third as Michael again provided the assist following a penetrating run into the Al Taawoun penalty area. Jesus’ side is now on the brink of securing a record-extending championship triumph and can confirm its title win with a victory over Al Ahli on Monday.

Ronaldo hits fourth Al Nassr treble

Ronaldo continues to defy his age and football logic, producing another virtuoso display for Al Nassr with a fourth hat-trick of the season in a 6-0 thumping of Al Wehda. Al Nassr’s forward line was unstoppable in the first half in Riyadh, scoring four unanswered goals; the first two were netted by Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar, who scored a midweek brace to help Al Nassr reach the King’s Cup final, almost broke the deadlock only a minute into the match when Sadio Mane teed him up, but Ronaldo missed the target.

However, Al Nassr fans didn’t have to wait long for the game’s first goal as three minutes later Ronaldo capitalized on a poor clearance from goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi, collecting the ball inside the area and slotting the ball home past the stranded Al Wehda No. 1. Twelve minutes in, Ronaldo doubled his and Al Nassr’s tally as he rose to power home an imperious header from Marcelo Brozovic’s excellent left-wing cross.

Wehda thought it had found a way back into the game when ex-Al Hilal striker Odion Ighalo found the back of the net but his effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR check and, almost immediately, Al Nassr added its third goal as Mane’s lofted pass was controlled and finished beautifully in two touches by Portugal midfielder Otavio. Mane then scored himself on the stroke of half-time, keeping his cool after sprinting beyond three Al Wehda defenders.

It was in-form Mane’s fifth goal in five games and he then turned provider again for team-mate Ronaldo, who completed his hat-trick seven minutes into the second half after racing on to the Senegal international’s pass and thrashing a left-foot shot into the roof of the net. Mohammed Al Fatil added a late sixth but this was the Ronaldo show once again.

It was the Al Nassr captain’s fourth hat-trick of the season - his sixth in all for the club in 16 months - and the 66th treble of his illustrious career. Ronaldo has 32 goals in 27 Saudi Pro League games and is nine clear of nearest rival Mitrovic in the race for the Kingdom’s Golden Boot. Ar 39 has averaged more than a goal a game this season with 41 in 40 matches; he is quite simply a phenomenon.

Al Ittihad suffers Abha upset

Life as an Abha fan in recent weeks has been somewhat tumultuous, with a trio of embarrassing defeats - 8-0 to Al Nassr, 5-0 to Al Shabab and 4-0 to Al Akhdoud - tempered by three important wins. The latest of those came at the expense of Al Ittihad as Abha sprung a major shock to beat the reigning Saudi Pro League champion 3-1 and boost its own survival hopes.

Abha has only won eight matches this season and in five of those, captain Grzegorz Krychowiak has been on the scoresheet. The Poland midfielder was at it again against Al Ittihad, opening the scoring from the penalty spot, his ninth goal of a season that is the most prolific of the 34-year-old’s career to date.

Jota levelled for Ittihad but goals from Hassan Al-Ali and Fabian Noguera claimed all three points for Pitso Mosimane’s team, which is now level on points with 15th-placed Al Akhdoud but still in the relegation zone courtesy of its goal difference.

Al Ittihad only lost two games on its way to the title last season but has now tasted defeat 10 times in the league in 2023-24 and has been beaten in three of its past five matches. Pressure is building on coach Marcelo Gallardo and with reports swirling that Jose Mourinho is being lined up for a summer move to the Kingdom, the Argentinian was notably missing from the post-match press conference at Abha.

Best of the rest

Elsewhere it seems time is running out for Al Hazm after its 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Al Akhdoud left the club eight points adrift of safety with just 12 left to play. Every point matters in the battle for survival and 10-man Al Riyadh snatched an unlikely one from the jaws of defeat away to Al Fateh.

Slaven Bilic’s side was 2-0 up and cruising after strikes from Djaniny and in-form Lucas Zelarayan, as well as a red card for Al Riyadh’s Khalid Al-Shuwayyi. But two headed goals in three stoppage time minutes from Saudi center-back Mohammed Al-Shwirekh and Gabon midfielder Ibrahim Ndong gave Al Riyadh a surprise share of the spoils and kept them a point above nearest rivals Al Akdhoud and Abha.

Al Ahli suffered a shock loss to Al Riyadh last week but responded impressively on Thursday with a comprehensive 4-1 win at home to Damac. The match was put to bed in 18 frantic first-half minutes as goals from Ziyad Al-Johani, Firas Al-Buraikan, Riyadh Mahrez and Roberto Firmino saw Al Ahli race into a 4-0 lead. Matthias Jaissle’s players took their foot off the gas a little in the second half but Domagoj Antolic’s strike was only a consolation goal for Damac.

Al Fayha moved level on points with Al Ettifaq after claiming a 2-1 win against Steven Gerrard’s team in a match that burst into life in its last 20 minutes. A late brace by Zimbabwe striker Fashion Sakala sandwiched an equalizer from Moussa Dembele as Al Fayha moved level on points with its opponent.

