Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema applauds fans after a match at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid for medical treatment

Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad revealed on Wednesday its French striker Karim Benzema has returned to his former club Real Madrid for medical consultations over his injuries. He is expected to return to Saudi Arabia next week.

The Jeddah-based club said in a statement on X that Benzema “is undergoing further examination in Real Madrid’s clinic with his former doctor in Spain, who supervised his case in previous years.”

The consultations, the statement added, were arranged under mutual understanding between Al Ittihad and Real Madrid. Benzema’s injuries “caused him to miss key matches this season,” the Al Ittihad statement said.

Benzema joined Al Ittihad last June on a three-year-contract, leaving Real Madrid after a 14-year stint.



Saudi Pro League matches are currently underway, with Al Ittihad, ranked fifth on the league table, set to face Abha on Friday.

It is yet to be seen how Benzema fits into the club’s scheme of things for the remaining matches.

