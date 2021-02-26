Dubai water park opens Middle East’s highest water slide

The Atlantis Aquaventure water park in the Palm Dubai announced the opening of a new 48-meter water slide, making it the highest water slide in the Middle East.

The record-breaking slide and two brand-new towers will open to the public on March 1, the park said.

Atlantis Aquaventure is set to become one of the biggest water parks in the world offering over 28 rides bringing the total number of attractions to over 105.

“Currently we have 105 slides and attractions and 72 of them are slides throughout the water park. The current expansion make the water park bigger by 35 percent, which is then set to become the largest water park in the world, Vice President of Marine and Water Park Atlantis Sascha Triemer told AFP.

“The tower is the highest from all the three of the towers. “Trident Tower” is 48 metres high. So, with the slide “The Blackout”, which is also the 48 metres, it is the highest in the region,” he added.

The emirate of Dubai is known to be a popular tourist hub for travelers and vacationers from all over the world.

The United Arab Emirates’ city is also home to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa located in Downtown Dubai.

(With AFP)

