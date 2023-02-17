Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan’s Islamabad

A pet leopard escaped from a house in the Pakistan capital and roamed the streets for hours before being shot with a sedation dart, wildlife officials said Friday.
In videos posted to social media of the six-hour jaunt on Thursday, the young male cat slips between cars before knocking down a man and leaping over a garden fence.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“According to our initial investigation, it is a pet animal and not wild at all, but he is scared and is constantly roaring,” Tariq Bangash, director of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, told AFP.
Pakistan last year banned the import of exotic mammals after large numbers were brought in or bred in recent years, causing problems for wildlife officials.
Big cats are seen as symbols of wealth and power in the country.
The leopard on the loose in Islamabad lightly injured four people before it was captured by officials, who took it to the city’s former zoo that was shut down in 2020 over its treatment of animals.
The creature, aged between two and three years old, is now in the company of a brown bear, a tiger and several monkeys rescued by wildlife authorities in recent months.
“We have information that several people in Islamabad and upscale areas of Rawalpindi are keeping wild animals including leopards as pets,” Bangash said.
Police are now trying to track down the owner of the leopard.
Islamabad is bordered by the Margalla Hills where a preservation zone has been set up to protect wild leopards in the area.
Read more:
R-rated Winnie-the-Pooh movie brings scary spin to Disney’s beloved character
China police train six squirrels to detect drugs, seek to replace sniffer dogs
India downplays romance, asks people to hug cows on Valentine’s Day
-
Royal Commission of AlUla signs MoU with Catmosphere to safeguard Arabian leopardThe Royal Commission of AlUla agreed a memorandum of understanding with cat conservation foundation Catmosphere to join efforts toward protecting the ... Gulf
-
Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in IndiaA video clip showing a cat and a leopard face-off in a dramatic confrontation after both animals fell into a well in India has gone viral on social ... Life
-
Saudi Arabia: Birth of female Arab leopard in step to preserve endangered speciesSaudi Arabia announced the successful birth of a new female Arabian leopard, in an important step toward preserving the endangered species, according ... Features
-
Chinese city releases flock of chickens as bait to track down escaped leopardResidents in a Chinese city were warned to stay indoors as authorities released flocks of chickens as bait to track down a leopard that escaped from a ... World News