.
.
.
.
Language

Iran, China sign 25-year cooperation agreement

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Tehran. (Reuters)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Tehran. (Reuters)

Iran, China sign 25-year cooperation agreement

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

The Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on Saturday signed a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two allies in a ceremony carried live on state television.

“Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but will be permanent and strategic,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was earlier quoted by Iranian news agencies as saying.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is not like some countries that change their position with one phone call.”

Wang met President Hassan Rouhani ahead of the signing of the agreement, which is expected to include Chinese investments in key sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Tehran. (Reuters)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Tehran. (Reuters)

The accord is an example of “successful diplomacy,” Rouhani’s adviser Hesameddin Ashena was cited by Iranian media as saying. “A country’s strength is in its ability to join coalitions, not to remain isolated.”

Saeed Khatibzadeh, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, said the document was a “roadmap” for trade, economic and transportation cooperation, with a “special focus on the private sectors of the two sides.”

China, one of Iran’s largest trading partners and a long-standing ally, agreed in 2016 to boost bilateral trade by more than 10 times to $600 billion over a decade.

Its commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing will try to safeguard the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and defend the legitimate interests of Sino-Iranian relations.

The United States and the other Western powers party to the deal are at odds with Tehran over which side should first return to the accord, which was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump in 2018.

Read more:

Iran says will sign 25-year economic, strategic cooperation pact with China

China says will safeguard Iran nuclear deal, defend bilateral relations

China’s binge on Iranian oil clogs up ports and storage tanks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session
Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030

Top Content

Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry  Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry 
CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag
Protesters arrested at Algeria pro-democracy weekly Hirak protest Protesters arrested at Algeria pro-democracy weekly Hirak protest
Giant ship stuck in Suez Canal inspires wave of memes, gifs on social media Giant ship stuck in Suez Canal inspires wave of memes, gifs on social media
US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Rafik al-Hariri’s murder was ‘Iranian-Syrian decision,’ executed by Hezbollah: Tlass Rafik al-Hariri’s murder was ‘Iranian-Syrian decision,’ executed by Hezbollah: Tlass

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More