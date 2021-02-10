.
.
.
.
Language

UAE Cabinet reshuffle: Two new ministers, Gargash and Nusseibeh appointed as advisors

UAE Cabinet reshuffle (Via @HHShkMohd Twitter)
Gargash and Nusseibeh were honored with the Union Medal, granted by the President of the UAE, for their work in diplomacy. (Via @HHShkMohd Twitter)

UAE Cabinet reshuffle: Two new ministers, Gargash and Nusseibeh appointed as advisors

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Wednesday a cabinet reshuffle in the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs with two new ministers joining and two previous ministers appointed as diplomatic advisors.

Sheikh Mohammed is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We made a mini-cabinet reshuffle at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” the ruler of Dubai said in a tweet.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“Dr. Anwar Gargash leaves [the ministry] to work as a diplomatic advisor to the President of the State and Zaki Nusseibeh to work as a cultural advisor to the President of the State,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced.

Gargash was the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while Nusseibeh was a UAE Minister of State.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was appointed as a Minister of State for the UAE. He was the UAE’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia prior to his ministerial appointment.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar was also appointed as Minister of State. Al-Marar previously held the title of ambassador of the UAE to Turkey and was Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Gargash and Nusseibeh were honored with the Union Medal, granted by the President of the UAE, for their work in diplomacy.

“Dr. Anwar Gargash… was able to bring about major transformations in our foreign political work and our international and regional relations,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

“Dr. Zaki Nusseibeh was also honored with the Union Medal... for his long cultural and diplomatic efforts in the service of the UAE,” he added.

Read more:

'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

UAE government approves $15 billion budget for 2021

UAE records 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, 2,993 recoveries and 9 deaths

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Hope Probe: UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival Hope Probe: UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More