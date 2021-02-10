UAE Cabinet reshuffle: Two new ministers, Gargash and Nusseibeh appointed as advisors

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Wednesday a cabinet reshuffle in the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs with two new ministers joining and two previous ministers appointed as diplomatic advisors.

Sheikh Mohammed is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

“We made a mini-cabinet reshuffle at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” the ruler of Dubai said in a tweet.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“Dr. Anwar Gargash leaves [the ministry] to work as a diplomatic advisor to the President of the State and Zaki Nusseibeh to work as a cultural advisor to the President of the State,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced.

Gargash was the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while Nusseibeh was a UAE Minister of State.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was appointed as a Minister of State for the UAE. He was the UAE’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia prior to his ministerial appointment.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar was also appointed as Minister of State. Al-Marar previously held the title of ambassador of the UAE to Turkey and was Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Gargash and Nusseibeh were honored with the Union Medal, granted by the President of the UAE, for their work in diplomacy.

“Dr. Anwar Gargash… was able to bring about major transformations in our foreign political work and our international and regional relations,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

“Dr. Zaki Nusseibeh was also honored with the Union Medal... for his long cultural and diplomatic efforts in the service of the UAE,” he added.

